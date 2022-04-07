 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, April 7

  • 0

Today is Thursday, April 7, the 97th day of 2022. There are 268 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: You are hereby notified that the week from April 10 through April 15 has been set aside as clean-up week for Martinsville. Citizens will please clean up Back Yards, Allice Stables Hogpens Chicken Yards, remove manure to fields, and make the privy Fly Tight. Trash that cannot be burned will be hauled away by the town. This also applies to Business places and Alleys. – City Health Officer. On this date

1947: Though hampered in recent weeks by bad weather, employees of the du Pont Nylon plant hope to complete work by July or August on a new nine-hole golf course being erected with company approval on plant premises south of Martinsville. The plant is being built by company employees who organized the Lynwood Golf Club on their own initiative and gained permission of the du Point company to use from 5 to 30 acres of rolling terrain between the old Tuggle home and the plant for a course covering 6,294 yards. When completed, par will be 72.

People are also reading…

Also 1947: Work on construction of the new colored hospital, in West Martinsville will begin Monday or Tuesday, Dr. D.O. Baldwin, president of the Community Hospital Inc., said this morning. Ground has been broken on a lot about 200 yards southwest of the state highway camp. The site is on the James estate property, adjacent to the place where a new runway for the Lester airport is being built.

1972: The 603-mile Henry County secondary road system will receive $1,515,000 for construction and maintenance during the 1972-72 year, the State Highway Department announced today.

1997: The city of Martinsville will advertise for the demolition of the former R.P. Thomas Trucking Terminal and the old General Hospital within the next 30 days, a city official said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 4

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 4

If only this 1922 uptown shopkeeper had imagined online shopping: "It is up to us to prevent the big mail order houses from driving our storekeepers out of business, for several reasons, the greater of which are that our community will be rubbed off the map"

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, April 5

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, April 5

If only this 1922 uptown shopkeeper had imagined online shopping: "It is up to us to prevent the big mail order houses from driving our storekeepers out of business, for several reasons, the greater of which are that our community will be rubbed off the map"

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Lose yourself in the top workout songs of all time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert