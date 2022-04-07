Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, April 7

Today is Thursday, April 7, the 97th day of 2022. There are 268 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: You are hereby notified that the week from April 10 through April 15 has been set aside as clean-up week for Martinsville. Citizens will please clean up Back Yards, Allice Stables Hogpens Chicken Yards, remove manure to fields, and make the privy Fly Tight. Trash that cannot be burned will be hauled away by the town. This also applies to Business places and Alleys. – City Health Officer. On this date

1947: Though hampered in recent weeks by bad weather, employees of the du Pont Nylon plant hope to complete work by July or August on a new nine-hole golf course being erected with company approval on plant premises south of Martinsville. The plant is being built by company employees who organized the Lynwood Golf Club on their own initiative and gained permission of the du Point company to use from 5 to 30 acres of rolling terrain between the old Tuggle home and the plant for a course covering 6,294 yards. When completed, par will be 72.

Also 1947: Work on construction of the new colored hospital, in West Martinsville will begin Monday or Tuesday, Dr. D.O. Baldwin, president of the Community Hospital Inc., said this morning. Ground has been broken on a lot about 200 yards southwest of the state highway camp. The site is on the James estate property, adjacent to the place where a new runway for the Lester airport is being built.

1972: The 603-mile Henry County secondary road system will receive $1,515,000 for construction and maintenance during the 1972-72 year, the State Highway Department announced today.

1997: The city of Martinsville will advertise for the demolition of the former R.P. Thomas Trucking Terminal and the old General Hospital within the next 30 days, a city official said.