Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 16

Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, t0e 349th day of 2021. There are 15 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: For centuries the secret of how to prevent many of the most common ailments to which mankind is heir lay carefully concealed in Nature. Only within the last fifty years have scientists succeeded in unlocking the doors of mystery and showing that tuberculosis, typhoid fever, dysentery and many other diseases can be wiped off the face of the earth by the common sense application of the principals of cleanliness and right living.

50 years ago: Only one carload of coal has been received recently in Martinsville but more is expected soon, it was said by members of the Coal Conservation committee today. J.S. Hackler, chairman of the committee, reports that few applications have been received for emergency coal supplies since the strike ended.

50 years ago: Large measures of local and state cooperation are necessary for the solution of major problems confronting the developers of Sugartree Recreation Park, nine miles east on Rt. 58. Estimated development costs of the park have now risen from the original figure of $35 million to $61 million. And still unresolved are problems involving the acquisition of water and sewage services and preparation of Rt. 58 for anticipated heavy volume of traffic.

25 years ago: It would cost $1.6 million to demolish the old Martinsville General Hospital on Starling Avenue and clean up the property, compared with $5 million to renovate the facility, a city official said Thursday.

Also in 1996: Monique’s has moved to 100 Main St. in uptown Martinsville, from 58 east. Bob Johnson is president of the store, which offers women’s wear.

These snippets come from archived editions of the Martinsville Bulletin available at the Martinsville Branch Library.