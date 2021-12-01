Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 2

Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2021. There are 29 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Let’s make December and January Fire Prevention Months. Over thirty-two million dollars’ worth of property was destroyed by fire in 1920. Statistics show that every seventy percent of all fires are preventable, or occur from carelessness. If we will all be more careful with fire, and keep our premises free from rubbish and all combustible matter, we can reduce the fire hazard in Martinsville, and Henry county.
Also in 1921: On Nov. 24 a nice birthday dinner was given Mr. P.D. Draper by Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Lovelace; this being his 90th birthday.
75 years ago: Members of the Martinsville School Board last night discussed teachers’ salaries, the local building program, and decided to immunize children against influenza, at a meeting in the Joseph Martin school with members of the school PTA joining in the discussions of various problems.
50 years ago: Plans by the Henry County Board of Supervisors to juggle funds and finance a new jail this fiscal year could cause the county to renege on debts and possibly damage the county’s financial structure. That’s the conclusion drawn after conferring with informed sources familiar with government financing and specifically money problems facing the county.
15 years ago: An informal meeting on reversion suggested by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce to city and county officials was not an attempt to exclude the public, a chamber official said. “We weren’t being secretive,” said chamber President Kim Adkins. “We just wanted to get them talking because we knew reversion was going to come up again.” A letter ... invited Henry County Administrator Benny Summerlin and Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman H.G. Vaughn “to attend an informal meeting ...”
Tags
- Johnny Lemons
- Charles Jr.
- Military
- Highway
- National Guard
- Highway Commission
- Tradition
- Tom Bradley
- Martinsville Bypass
- Year
- Day
- Board Member
- Bronwyn Hairston
- Butter
- School
- Education
- Food
- Jail
- W.e. Roach
- Recommendation
- Robert P. Mason
- Martinsville
- Margaret Dillard Spencer
- J. A. Shackleford
- City
- Politics
- Company
- Legislation
- Martinsville City Council
- Agreement
- Telephone Service
- Subscriber
- Blouse
- Hydrography
- Ruth Pace
- Sociology
- Music
- Christianity
- David Wolfe
- Lester
- Dorothy Devans
- Toastmaster
- Jeff Eggleston
- Toastmistress
- Constipation
- Advertising
- C.p. Kearfott & Son
- Bottle
- Forerunner
- Ill Temper
- Va.
- Dinner
- Astor Cafe
- Old Man
- County
- Commerce
- Work
- Benny Summerlin
- Auditor
- Official
- Investigation
- Audit
- Kearfott
- Son
- Copy
- Leslie Hervey
- Substation
- Thomas B. Stanley
- Footwear
- Economics
- Sanville Ruritan Club
- Employee
- Paw
- Board Of Directors
- Capital Stock
- Medicine
- Immunization
- Diphtheria
- Clinic
- Stockholder
- Law
- George Lyle
- Picket Line
- Plant
- Walkout
- Following
- Worker
- Stanley Furniture Co.
- L.l.c.
- Sale
- Press Release
- Real Estate
- Lincoln Property Co.
- Date
- Chairman
- Solid Fuel
- Coal Dealer
- Coal Mine
- Red Ash
- Dealer
- Emergency Committee
- Coal
- Harold Banks
- Agriculture
- Greyhound
- Plan
- Jim Mcmillian
- Standards Of Learning
- Unions
- Strike
- Elementary School
- Martinsville School Board
- Lawsuit
- Franchise
- Cable Tv
- Lisa Price-hughes
- Two
- Raid
- E.t. Lemon
- G.c. Hughes
- James H. Marshall
- Willard Smith
- Arthur Richardson
- George Chapman
- Henry County
- Mark Heath
- Economic Development
- Recruitment
- Industry
- Fieldale
- Henry County Board
- John D. Hooker
- Hunting
- Permission
- Construction
- Episcopal Church
- Game
- J.f. Hollifield
- Football
- Planning
- Richard M. Yearwood
- Union Thanksgiving
- Store
- Pumpkin
- Thanksgiving
- Afternoon
- Tiebreaker
- Sport
- May
- Motive
- Discussion
- Input
- Institutes
- Finance
- Supervisor
- Randy Clark
- Wine
- Testing
- Enology
- Carolyn Davis
- Cindy
- Martinsville High School
- Debbie Trull
- Roscoe Reynolds
- Funds
- Wilfred Roach
- Treasury
- Agency
- Total
- Cracker
- Grocery
- Virginia Tea-room
- Cake
- Come
- W.p. Hodnett & Co.
- Display
- Supply
- Starkey
- Interruption
- Committee
- Tom Self
- Pete Ford
- Henry Grady Moore
- Geneva Harrison
- Contribution
- Committeeman
- Martinsville-henry County
- January
- Prevention
- December
- Fiscal Year
- Reversion
- Show
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!