Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 2

Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2021. There are 29 days left in the year.

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Let’s make December and January Fire Prevention Months. Over thirty-two million dollars’ worth of property was destroyed by fire in 1920. Statistics show that every seventy percent of all fires are preventable, or occur from carelessness. If we will all be more careful with fire, and keep our premises free from rubbish and all combustible matter, we can reduce the fire hazard in Martinsville, and Henry county.

Also in 1921: On Nov. 24 a nice birthday dinner was given Mr. P.D. Draper by Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Lovelace; this being his 90th birthday.

75 years ago: Members of the Martinsville School Board last night discussed teachers’ salaries, the local building program, and decided to immunize children against influenza, at a meeting in the Joseph Martin school with members of the school PTA joining in the discussions of various problems.