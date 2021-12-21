Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 23

Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2021. There are 8 days left in the year.

Editor's Note: In the Bulletin archives during preparations for this column, a 1946 special section on local service stations was found. Check out all 16 featured -- including names and pictures of the owners -- in a photo collection on www.martinsvillebulletin.com. Most if not all of the buildings are still standing, but only one or two remain open.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Bids will be received until 12 o’clock noon Dec. 29, 2021, at the County Clerk’s office, Martinsville, Henry County, Va., for the construction of a Bridge across the Smiths River, near Philpott, Va. Plans and notifications can be seen at the office of the county Engineer at Martinsville, Va. The county Engineer will show contractors over the Bridge site on Dec. 13 and 14.

75 years ago: The office of Lester Brothers, Inc., has moved from the old Pannill Warehouse building near the Danville and Western depot to the new plant on Highway 220, a quarter of a mile north of the city limits. Some millwork is now being produced by this company but the new plant will not be in full operation until about April 1. Kitchen cabinets will be manufactured when all the machinery is installed in the new plant. A new and modern dry kiln is now being erected in the rear of the main building which has been completed.

50 years ago: [Editor's note: The house referenced here no longer exists.] The Collinsville Jaycees have established a fund drive to aid a Collinsville couple living in “deplorable” conditions. The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene [illegible], of 405 Burroughs White St., are living in a house without hot water and the furnace is out of order. Their only means of cooking is with an electric frying pan.