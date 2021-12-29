Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 30

Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2021. There is one day left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The reports of officers for the month of November, last, were received and filed, as follows: The reports of G.A. Brown, Mayor; H.W. Stultz, H.J. Meade, and J.R. Hensley, Policemen; W.R. Shumate, Sergeant; J.W. Townes, Commissioner of the Revenue (October and November); and J.R. Gregory, Superintendent and Engineer.

75 years ago: Two small deer were carried to Fairy Stone park this morning by officials of the Virginia Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries to be turned loose in the area where several deer are now at large. … H.J. Tuttle, who is game technician for the commission, said that three more deer will be turned loose in Fairy Stone park in the spring and that all animals confiscated during the next few years will be taken to that place. He said that every effort will be made to build up a herd in that area.

50 years ago, this photo caption: The family of Mr. and Mrs. George F. Coffman, Martinsville, believes in togetherness even if it means tonsillectomies. All five Coffman children had their tonsils removed Wednesday at Patrick Memorial Hospital, Stuart, and were discharged today. The children are Johnny Wayne, 5; Jimmy Wayne, 8; Belinda Rose, 9; Jerry Lee, 11 and looking a bit woozy is George, 12.

25 years ago: When winter hits this year Martinsville City school buses will be following new routes, which were approved by the school board in September. Because last year’s severe weather resulted in the loss of 12 school days to snow, ice and related dangerous conditions, new snow routes were developed for this year. It is hoped that students will be able to get to the bus stops on the main roads so school can remain open in some cases of snow.