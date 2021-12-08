 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 9
0 comments
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, the 343rd day of 2021. There are 22 days left in the year.

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Letter to the Editor: Since the discussion, concerning the name of the new school, has arisen, we, the students of the High School, feel that we should voice our sentiment in regard to this matter. In a vote taken recently, in the Senior and Junior classes, we found that thirty-five (35) out of forty (40) wished to have our building keep the name “Martinsville High School,” and the old building be called “Martinsville Grammar School.”

75 years ago: Richard L. (Dick) Carter, 96-year-old prominent Martinsville citizen and retired skilled carpenter by trade, died at his home at 12 Brown street Sunday morning at 10:40 o’clock following a long decline in health.

Also 1946: Businesses here returned to normal today following disruptions u by the coal shortage. The two trains that were discontinued on the Norfolk & Western road are running again.

50 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors Monday night on a 4-1 vote pronounced the death sentence for all progress on a new jail during the next 25 days.

Also 1971: The Martinsville school board began a study of the city school system’s retirement plan for non-professional employees at its regular meeting Monday afternoon.

25 years ago: Members of the 2174th Garrison Unit which includes several troops from this area learned Sunday they could arrive in German on Jan. 15 for a six-month stay. Further details of the deployment of some member s of the unit were released Sunday during a mobilization briefing at the Post Office building on West Church Street.

Also 1996: A local fuel company mistakenly poured heating oil into a pipe that led to a city storm drain, causing a spill into doe Run Creek last Friday, a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality official said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Good reasons to be careful with your credit cards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 6
Features

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 6

1921: "It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars ..."; 1946: "The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed ..."

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 7
Features

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 7

1921: "It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars ..."; 1946: "The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed ..."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert