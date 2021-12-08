Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 9

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Letter to the Editor: Since the discussion, concerning the name of the new school, has arisen, we, the students of the High School, feel that we should voice our sentiment in regard to this matter. In a vote taken recently, in the Senior and Junior classes, we found that thirty-five (35) out of forty (40) wished to have our building keep the name “Martinsville High School,” and the old building be called “Martinsville Grammar School.”