Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

Today is Thursday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2022. There are 324 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: M. Marks’ store was entirely destroyed by fire this morning at about 3 o’clock. … It looked for some time as if the entire block on the east side of public square was doomed, but effective work by the fire company under the directions of Chief P.S. Ford finally brought the finer under control. … Considerable smoke damage was done to the stocks of A. Globman and T.E. Gravely in the adjoining store rooms.

75 years ago: H. Grady Moore was awarded a Silver Beaver, the highest area award to be given for meritorious Scout service, at the annual dinner of the Roanoke Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, at the Hotel Roanoke last night.

50 years ago: A Chamber of Commerce survey here indicates that at least one group in Martinsville and Henry County favors rewriting the blue law, allowing peri-mutual betting and authorizing liquor by-the-drink. This is the gist of only part of a survey conducted by the Chamber. Questionnaires were mailed to 342 members, and 192 responded.

25 years ago: U.S. Sen. John Warner is expected to introduce legislation today that could mean additional funds for Interestate-73, helping to pay for a projected $800 million. The legislation, known as STEP 21 (Streamlined Transportation Efficiency Program for the 21st Century), would increase Virginia’s rate of return to 95 cents on contributions to the Highway Trust Fund. Currently, Virginia receives only about 80 cents for every $1 Virginians pay at the gas pump.

Also 1997: The timing is not right for a study of merging Henry County and Martinsville, County Administrator Sid Clower said last week. “I do not see a lot of support on the board for that,” Clower said.