Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 17

Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2022. There are 317 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: With so much snow in evidence during the past two weeks the children have been enjoying a regular snow carnival. To see them in great crowds out on the grounds engaged in pelting one another with snowlballs reminds one of pictures of snow scenes in the far North.

Also 1922: The first of the series of moving picture exhibitions under direction of the Health Department was given by Messrs Bote and Wilson at Bassett last night to a large crowd. The audience was delighted with the pictures which were not only instructive but highly entertaining.

75 years ago: Action on the question of adopting an ordinance outlawing the Sunday sale of wine and beer in Henry county was delayed Saturday after a two-hour public meeting at the courthouse here, with the final decision expected to come when the Board of Supervisors meet again February 24.

50 years ago: Battle lines have been drawn for and against a proposal to introduce furniture styles only once a year. A vote on the proposal was scheduled Wednesday in High Point, N.C., but has been postponed by the Board of Directors of the Southern Furniture Manufacturers Association.

25 years ago: The Martinsville Police Department is installing an electronic magistrate system that will end the need to take jail prisoners and suspects to the Henry County Courthouse on Kings Mountain Road to meet in with a magistrate. Maj. Charles Long of the Martinsville Police Department said fiberoptic cables will connect cameras and monitors in the county courthouse and in the city police department on Church Street, allowing the magistrate to talk with suspects and prisoners face-to-face. The equipment … costs around $60,000.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.

