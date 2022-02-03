 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 3

  • 0

Today is Thursday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2022. There are 331 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: At a time when the cinema industry was first gaining recognition and a few really meritorious film productions found their way to popular esteem, the nation wide slogan was “the motion picture business is only in its infancy.” Little did the public realize the rapid strides and entertainment possibilities that then now fifth biggest industry in the United States would attain.

Also 1922: That Martinsville is to have an up-to-date absolutely sanitary meat market in the near future is an assured fact. Messrs. Joe Richardson, Roy Prillaman and Ben Townes are the promoters of this new enterprise and as Richardson and Prillaman are experienced meat men and add to their experience Ben Townes efficiency it is needless to say that the project is a credit to the town even before it is launched.

75 years ago: Plans are being made for a Valentine Dance at the Armory, on Friday, February 14. Music will be furnished by Jack Lucas and his famous orchestra, making their first appearance in Martinsville, with dancing from 10 until 2.

People are also reading…

50 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors must sign a contract for a new jail by July 1 or the state will recommend closing the existing one. Meanwhile in a related development, Board Chairman Melvin Brown said here this morning that if plans for a regional jail fall through and the county has to go ahead and build its own, taxes might have to be raised to do it.

25 years ago: The state Senate has rejected a $1.6 million budget amendment to fund the demolition of the old hospital on Starling Avenue, and the House of Delegates is not expected to approve the funding either, legislators said.

These snippets from articles come from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin, later called the Martinsville Bulletin, available at the Martinsville Branch Library.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

1922: The Human Fly climbs the Henry Hotel; 1947: Fiddlers' Convention held at Axton High School; 1972, a 360-unit apartment complex on a 16.25-acre site is proposed for off Mulberry Road; and 1997, trucking terminal on Fayette Street finally closes.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 31

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 31

1922: Kiwanis program unusually entertaining; 1972, warning that new television technology could have spies listening in on and recording your moves, including your transactions with the department stores and banks; 1997, House of Delegates repeals medical marijuana usage in Virginia.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

1922: Hamilton Theatre to show "The Woman Untamed"; 1947, Claude Shelton of near Stuart first known area injured WWII veteran to receive a free car; 1972, two-alarm fire destroys the Town House Restaurant and Apartment building; 1997, Belk to remove the Leggetf name.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

1922: Sam Kolodny asks for accounts to be settled in light of his business's fire; 1947, 30 arrested in cockfighting bust at Boxwood; 1973, State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville proposes gas tax increase; 1997: Martinsville PD starts a horse unit.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

 1922: George Minter looking for the owner of a calf who wandered onto his property; 1947: garden clubs and a book club meet; 1972, committee plans landscaping of the county courthouse; 1997, city police officer Mike Swanson prepares for active duty in Bosnia.

Watch Now: Related Video

If you must have a late night snack, try this

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert