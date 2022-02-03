Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 3

Today is Thursday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2022. There are 331 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: At a time when the cinema industry was first gaining recognition and a few really meritorious film productions found their way to popular esteem, the nation wide slogan was “the motion picture business is only in its infancy.” Little did the public realize the rapid strides and entertainment possibilities that then now fifth biggest industry in the United States would attain.

Also 1922: That Martinsville is to have an up-to-date absolutely sanitary meat market in the near future is an assured fact. Messrs. Joe Richardson, Roy Prillaman and Ben Townes are the promoters of this new enterprise and as Richardson and Prillaman are experienced meat men and add to their experience Ben Townes efficiency it is needless to say that the project is a credit to the town even before it is launched.

75 years ago: Plans are being made for a Valentine Dance at the Armory, on Friday, February 14. Music will be furnished by Jack Lucas and his famous orchestra, making their first appearance in Martinsville, with dancing from 10 until 2.

50 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors must sign a contract for a new jail by July 1 or the state will recommend closing the existing one. Meanwhile in a related development, Board Chairman Melvin Brown said here this morning that if plans for a regional jail fall through and the county has to go ahead and build its own, taxes might have to be raised to do it.

25 years ago: The state Senate has rejected a $1.6 million budget amendment to fund the demolition of the old hospital on Starling Avenue, and the House of Delegates is not expected to approve the funding either, legislators said.

These snippets from articles come from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin, later called the Martinsville Bulletin, available at the Martinsville Branch Library.