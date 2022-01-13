Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, the thirteenth day of 2022. There are 352 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: To our Customers: We had a very disastrous fire on Saturday night, December 31, and are greatly in need of funds to take care of our immediate obligations. We would appreciate it if those owning would settle their accounts now. We will be at H.A. Ford & Co .until I open my store. Thanking you, I am Sincerely yours, Sam Kolodny.

75 years ago: After cock-fighting had been under way for about an hour 20 plainclothes officers from the State Police system’s special investigating department put an end to the program in the Boxwood pit in eastern Henry County Saturday night when 30 persons were placed under arrest and the names and addresses of 233 spectators were listed.

50 years ago: State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville, who introduced the increased gas tax bill in 1970, reiterated his support for another increase Wednesday after hearing Gov. Linwood Holton recommend a two cent gasoline tax hike to a combined session of the House of Delegates and Senate.

25 years ago: The first horse for the Martinsville Police Department will be picked up the week of Jan. 20. More than half of the start-up cost for the mounted unit has been raised. Sgt. Steve Joyce of the community policing program, who is spearheading the effort to begin a mounted police unit in the city, said … he has a lead on two other horses.

Also 1997: Sgt. Tammy Howard of Martinsville saw families kiss and say goodbye Saturday evening at the Army Reserve Center. … She thought about her husband, Dennis. She thought about her 6-month-old daughter, DeAngelo, and 7-year-old son, Darius Moore, and she got choked up. She wanted to see them one more time before she left.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.