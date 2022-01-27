 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 27

Today is Thursday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2022. There are 338 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The completion of the installment of  the new and improved local telephone system has been somewhat delayed by weather conditions during the past few weeks, as a large amount of outside work – wiring, etc. – was necessary to put the system in good working order.

Also 1922: Norfolk and Western. Leave Martinsville: 9:35 a.m. daily for Roanoke, and intermediate stations. Connect with Main Line trains. 1:58 p.m. daily for Roanoke, the North and East Sleeper to Harrisburg, Philadelphia and New York.

75 years ago: The Negro History Week Doll Contest will close, with a program, February 14, 8:00 p.m., at which time a large beautiful colored doll will be given away. The program is being sponsored by members of the Aid Society of the A.M.E. Church.

50 years ago: Henry Kissinger used five separate routes, each carefully calculated to disguise his destination and purpose, when he commuted regularly to Paris on his super-secret peace missions. Friendly Frenchmen lent invaluable help as President Nixon’s national security advisor conducted without detection the 30-month, 12-conference series on his super-secret series of talks with North Vietnamese officials.

Also 1972: A bill introduced by Sen. William F. Stone, D-Martinsville, to provide state financial aid to resident students attending private, non-sectarian colleges and universities in Virginia, was to come under scrutiny at a public hearing today.

25 years ago: Stone Ambulance Service will continuing answering calls if area rescue squads do not respond right away, following a series of meetings with county and rescue squad officials. A six-month trial of Stone as a back-up provider of ambulance service was begun in July and was evaluated on Jan. 15.

