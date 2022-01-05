Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 6

Today is Thursday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2022. There are 359 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, this ad: In order to introduce more widely the famous Gossard Corset we have arranged a sale at great reductions to last throughout the entire month. We have replenished our stock with new merchandise to take care of this event. Prices: No. 376, old price $5.50 – new price $4 [12 styles in all, that being the highest price, to this, the lowest:] 264, old price $3.75 – new price $2.75. Holt-Price & Company, Walnut Street. Modes of the Moment.

75 years ago: A new one-day record for selling tobacco on the Martinsville market was established Monday when 304,240 pounds were sold, bringing $121,210 for a $41 average, with individual piles bringing from $15 to $56 per 100 pounds.

50 years ago: Twelve school children escaped serious injury this morning when brakes failed on a county school bus and it collided with a van load of Du Pont workers at Rt. [illegible] and 58 west at the [illegible, but could be:] Doldine Thomas Store.

Also 1977: Wiliam F. Stone of Martinsville, third-ranking member of the Virginia State Senate, will relinquish chairmanship of the Senate Roads Committee to become chairman of the more prestigious committee on Courts of Justice.

25 years ago: Jerry Brock says fire fighting has changed during hist 22 years in the Martinsville Fire Department and as the city’s new fire chief, his biggest challenge will be addressing those changes.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.