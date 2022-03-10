Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, March 10

Today is Thursday, March 10, the 69th day of 2022. There are 296 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: American Red Cross Report of Henry County Chapter of School Nursing for February: Defects corrected: Vision, 4; Teeth, 41; Tonsils, 5; Skin, 12; Gained in weight, 73; Talks given, 12; Children excluded on account of contagion, 7; Treatments given in schools, 9; Patients sent to Piedmont Sanitorium, 1.

1947: Hardly had an 8-inch snow falling throughout this section two weeks ago disappeared before Martinsville and vicinity were struck by a second snowfall of consequence early today, with the most recent fall being estimated at 8 inches.

1972: HELP WANTED: MALE section: Cable TV salesman wanted, full time, chance for advancement into management. Call 638-3955. / FULL TIME MALE help: Cashiers to work 2 to 3 hours during noon, weekdays. Apply at Hardee’s in Collinsville. / BUS DRIVERS for city schools. Must be 21 and have good driving record and good health. Apply, 26 W. Church or Call 632-3441.

1997: Martinsville attorney Frances Monday got a different view of law enforcement Thursday. She spent time behind bars as part of the lock-up held at Martinsville Nissan to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Participants raised “bail” and collected more than $30,000 for MDA, more than double the 1996 total of $14,000.

These snippets come from past editions of the Martinsville Bulletin which can be seen on microfiche at the Martinsville Branch Library.