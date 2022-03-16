Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, March 17

Today is Thursday, March 17, the 76th day of 2022. There are 289 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: … a new way to fight Mr. Rat should be of interest to our readers. Look for rat holes, bring your Buick or Ford automobile, attach a pipe to the exhaust, start the car and run the gas into the rat hole. Harry Mitchell of Wallingford tried it, dug up the rat hole and found 12 dead rats. They had become overcome by gas and died. The garden hose might be easily run from the exhaust of any automobile to the rat hole in the cellar or under the corn crib.

1947: Sale of tickets for the production, “Family Portrait,” being offered to Martinsville show-lovers, by members of the Community Theatre cast, are now on sale at several downtown establishments. Places where tickets may be obtained include Kearfott’s, Patterson’s, and Fagge drugstores; Henry Confectionary and the City Recreation Department’s office.

Also 1947: Miss Kathleen Owens and Jim Davis are in charge of the arrangements for the “B” Shift DuPont Dance at the Club Martinique this evening at 8 o’clock. Approximately 140 DuPont employees and guests are expected to attend.

1972: Fire gutted Southway Supermarket near Ridgeway early this morning, despite efforts of city and county firefighters. Mike Roberts, owner and operator of the grocery located off Rt. 220 seven miles north of the city, said $45,000 worth of stock and equipment were destroyed in the blaze.

1997: Some 3,200 people paid to attend the Business ’97 trade show Wednesday and Thursday, plus about 850 area students, 1,300 workers and 5,300 people on VIP night, for a grand total of about 10,650 attendees. An estimated 8,000 people attended the show last year.