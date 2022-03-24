Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, March 24

Today is Thursday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2022. There are 282 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Ridgeway- Mr. and Mrs. Frank A. Hays and little Frank Jr. are visiting at the home of Mrs. Hay’s parents, Dr. and Mrs. J.B. DeShazo. Mr. George B. Jones is attending court at Chatham, Va. Senator Garratet has returned home after attending the Legislature. He expects to return to Richmond in a few days, to spend several weeks. Mr. Jerry Griggs has been confined to his bed for several days on account of a bad cold.

1947: Sale of 1947 Virginia motor vehicle state license plants got off to a whirlwind start here Saturday, when 316 sets were sold during the day, it was reported by John H. Matthews, city-county distributor for the State Department of Motor Vehicles. Sale of city car and truck strips at the office of W.R. Shumate, city treasurer, have been held up, pending arrival of the 1947 shipment from a Baltimore manufacturer.

1972: The 19-week-old strike at Stanley Furniture Co. will end Monday morning, although no contract settlement has been reached by the company and the United Paperworders and Papermakers Union. Stanley, a division of the Mead Corp., announced Saturday it has been advised by the union that the strike will be terminated at 7 a.m. Monday.

1997: Dr. Richard Hoffman hoisted a quart-sized jar that looked like something homemade jam would be kept in. But inside the murky water were 3,000 to 4,000 insect specimens that Hoffman and his two research assistants will spend months, or years, sorting. … The jar is one of 172 donated to the Virginia Museum of Natural History by the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History. The donation adds up to an estimated 11 million insect specimens.