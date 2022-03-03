Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, March 3

Today is Thursday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2022. There are 303 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Martinsville Police are giving an almost daily testimony of their determination to stop liquor traffic through the town. One day last week they intercepted three cars and six men transporting ninety-five gallons of “corn” and last Tuesday they added three more cars carrying a total of two hundred and sixty-five gallons.

1947: Tonight at midnight is the deadline for entries in the “Why Should One Drive Courteously?” campaign conducted by W. Al Mays, proprietor of Club Billiard Parlor.

Also 1947: The Martinsville Junior Chamber of Commerce may sponsor the Barter Theatre in a series of performances here during the coming season which starts next fall, as the members voted last night to give the matter consideration.

1972: Mrs. Richard Barbour was elected president of the Collinsville Garden Club recently. Other officers elected were: Vice-president, Mrs. Rural Gusler; Recording Secretary, Mrs. Herbert Jones; Corresponding Secretary, Mrs. John Frank; Treasurer, Mrs. Robert Gibbs; Historian, Mrs. Roy Amos; Parliamentarian, Mrs. Harvey Plaster; Chaplain, Mrs. Kenneth Garrett; Publicity Chairman, Mrs. Thomas R. Chapman; and Club Adviser, Mrs. Jeryl Martin; and Conservation Chairman, Mrs. Eva Eggleston.

1997: Area store owners are zealously enforcing a new federal law requiring them to ask for identification from some cigarette buyers, although some merchants have expressed reservations about the idea. The law went into effect Friday. It requires clerks to ask for photo identification from anyone they think is less than 27 years of age before selling them cigarettes or smokeless tobacco.