Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, March 31

Today is Thursday, March 31, the 90th day of 2022. There are 275 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: All reports on the “Rat Campaign” must be mailed to Mrs. Campbell by Wednesday April 5th. Please do not fail to report them, regardless of the number.

1947: During January and February of this year – the first two months in which it was in operation – Martinsville General Hospital admitted 620 patients. It brought 96 babies into the world including two sets of twins and had but 17 deaths. During this two month period the hospital handled 293 emergency cases. Of these 40 were children, 73 women and 180 men.

1972: Henry County Supervisors soon plan to study ways of providing a public library for county citizens, who presently are without one. If the study results in action, the public library may be provided either through a separate county facility or a joint city-county program using the city’s present library building on Church Street.

1997: Glad Rags opened Wednesday at 19 E. Church St., offering women’s clothing from New York designers. It features day wear, cocktail wear, coats and accessories; in-house alterations; personal shopping for sized 4 to 24; and free gift wrap. Taking part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were … City Manager Earl Reynolds, Police Chief David Edwards; Fred Martin of Fred Martin Associates; Ronnie Cobbler of Glad Rags; Tim Martin, president of the Uptown Business Association; Amy Bravely of the store; Nancy Boothe, store owner; Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce; Henry County Supervisor Debra Buchanan; and Kevin Reed, president of the Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.