Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, April 12

Today is Tuesday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2022. There are 263 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On Wednesday of last week the Senior Class celebrated Arbor Day with appropriate exercises consisting of recitations concerning the history of the day and also the planting of trees on the grounds of the New High School.

On this date: 1947: Classified Ads: Personals: AFTER WATCHING THE local Athletics work out at English Field yesterday the Old Man is plenty worried about how many bucks the boys will cost him this season. “They’re powerful big boys,” he commented. Club Billiard Parlor. / CONSCIENCE IS LIKE GOSSIP – most folks don’t believe all they hear. Martinsville Printing Co., 21 Fayette St.

1972: Mrs. Fred Dudley of Collinsville had some kind words this morning for Del. A.L. Philpott and U.S. Rep. W.C. (Dan) Daniel for doing a kind deed. Mrs. Dudley’s daughter, Judy Lynn, is in the Lynchburg Training School Hospital and for a long time has been an Elvis Presley fan. Mrs. Dudley got tickets for the Elvis Presley show in Roanoke yesterday, and through Del. Philpott’s and Congressman Daniel’s efforts, arranged for Judy Lynn to meet and talk to Elvis during intermission. Mrs. Dudley said her daughter was thrilled to be able to talk to the star in person.

1997: When smokers enter Liberty Fair Mall, they are being greeted by signs saying that smoking is allowed only in designated areas. Starting last week, the mall limited smoking to areas in front of Goody’s, Chick-Fil-A and Country Cookin’.

Also 1997: Downtown Martinsville is in need of unclogged traffic arteries, convenient and preferably free parking and an upgraded appearance including greenery to produce a park-like atmosphere. Those three items were most mentioned by 600 citizens interviewed for a market analysis of the city’s central business district.