Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, April 19

Today is Tuesday, April 19, the 108th day of 2022. There are 257 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: With the marked favoritism which is being shown the tweed and homespun suit for spring, blouse manufacturers specializing in cotton waists are anticipating a big business, states a fashion writer. Among the fabrics stressed is colored batiste, blouses of this medium having hand-made collars and cuffs of white. The contrast of the rose or sky blue blouse proper with the white collar and cuffs is most spring-like.

1947: After a delegation from the Garden Club appeared before the Martinsville School Board last night to protest against selection of a site in City Park for a proposed new elementary school, board members aid much difficulty had been encountered in obtaining a site and all present expressed the opinion a public meeting should be held to permit open discussion. Mrs. Kennon C. Whittle, Mrs. R.M. Simmons and Mrs. G.B. Dudley said a school building on this site would mar the rustic beauty of the park but board members said there are few trees in the corner of the park where the proposed site is located.

1972: A note in the mail this morning was from a reader who is very much against Daylight Saving Time, which begins all over the country at 2 a.m. the last Sunday of the month. A better expression, he noted, would be “Daylight Slaving Time.” … It wasn’t so bad when we had it only three months a year, but now it last six months, and that’s too long.

1997: The president of a local furniture company said he has job openings for trained upholsterers, but area educators can’t seem to entice anyone to take the 15-week course needed to enter the field. “We have plenty of sales if we could find trained people to fill them,” said G.C. Huddle, president of Shenandoah Furniture Inc.