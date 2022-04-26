Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, April 26

Today is Tuesday, April 26, the 116th day of 2022. There are 249 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Messrs. J. M. Williams and H.G. Davis announce the purchase ... of the A.M. Dudley coal plant and business from which they will handle the several types of coal used in Martinsville and ask the patronage of the public promising prompt and efficient services and reasonable prices.

1947: Riding in a big travelling car and escorted by Sgt. J.H. Barnes, of the State Police force, General Dwight D. Eisenhower passed through Martinsville yesterday afternoon en route from Winston-Salem to Roanoke. General “Ike” was accompanied by his wife and several aides.

1972: Harry G. Bryant, a Martinsville airman stationed at Newport News, is due to arrive about 11 a.m. Thursday at Blue Ridge Airport and his mode of transportation will be rather unusual. He’ll be on board a big CH-54, otherwise known as a copter-crane – one of those huge mosquito-like craft which can pick up houses or tanks or trucks and transport them from place to place.

Also 1972: Two hundred or more persons are expected Thursday night for the annual Fieldale Rotary Club Talent show. All told, there will be 12 entries, but there also will be special acts and other entertainment.

1997: Martinsville’s Will Pannill decided one day he had developed a hankering for Quibell’s tangerine/orange flavored sparkling water. So he bought the company. More specifically, Pannill and his cousin, John Franck … formed a business called CuzCo [which] now controls two-thirds of the company’s stock.

Also 1997: Three members of the Henry-Martinsville social services board and the department’s new director said they are pleased with the site of the combined department’s new home – the former Tultex Corp. building in uptown. Board chairman Rochelle Cook and members Don Thomas and Debra Buchanan toured the facility Thursday.