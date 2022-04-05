Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, April 5

Today is Tuesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2022. There are 279 days left in the year.

Today’s highlightIn the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Within a few days a desirable and valuable addition to the industrial activities of Martinsville will be in operation – a modern creamery of ice-cream manufacturing plant. The proprietors of the new plant are Messrs. A.L. Tuggle and Claude Turner who are now installing the best modern improved ice-cream making machinery in the basement room of the Tuggle building on the corner of Church and Bridge streets where the new concern will do business.

On this date1947: Mayor Jesse W. Booker, Jr., advised the Police department today that the practice of observing Easter Monday as a legal holiday when parking regulations are not enforced is to be discontinued this year. He asked that the public be informed that they shall be required on Easter Mondays in the future to place coin deposits in all metered spaces or else face summons for such violations.

1972: Mrs. Ruth Joyce, registrar for Henry County, tells us she is having a time keeping track of some voters in the county. Some of them have moved, she says, and haven’t notified her office of the change in address. … This could create confusion when the voter goes to vote in his new precinct but is still registered to vote in his former precinct.

1997: The Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association (MURA) will be asking the city to rework its sign restrictions for uptown, MURA’s executive director said. “If you do have concerns that the sign ordinance is too restrictive … please tell what you would like changed or what you would like to do,” MURA Executive Director Krista Vannoy told about 23 uptown merchants this morning at an Uptown Business Association meeting.