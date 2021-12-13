 Skip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 14
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2021. There are 17 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Wallace Reid, Gloria Swanson, Elliott Dexter, Bebe Daniels, Monte Blue … in “The Affairs of Anatol” at Hamilton Theatre, Two Days: Monday and Tuesday. Cecil B. DeMiles’ greatest production with the most imposing cast ever assembled in one photoplay.

75 years ago in the Bulletin: Henry County Special Police Officers J.A. Steall and C.H. Gray took into custody three young White men around midnight Friday on Route 220 near Bassett Forks, in connection with possession of an automobile which they suspected of being stolen property.

50 years ago: “Flagrant violations” of the “Blue Law” and lack of its enforcement by county law officers were given this morning as reasons for the arrest Sunday of managers of four county discount houses. Globman’s Department Store employees swore out the warrants for the arrest of the store officials. The warrants were served by Henry County deputies Sunday afternoon. A press conference was held by the management of four city department stores this morning. They criticized the discount stores for “unfair competitive practices” in violation of the controversial Sunday selling law.

25 years ago: As members of the Martinsville detachment of the 2174 Garrison Unit prepare for possible deployment to Germany, family members are learning how to ensure a smooth transition on the home front. “I don’t think it’s hitting them full force,” Family Support Group Director Pam Robertson said Sunday of the impact on the troop’s families as they await a possible mobilization order.

These snippets come from archived editions of the Martinsville Bulletin available at the Martinsville Branch Library.

