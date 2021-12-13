Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 14

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2021. There are 17 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Wallace Reid, Gloria Swanson, Elliott Dexter, Bebe Daniels, Monte Blue … in “The Affairs of Anatol” at Hamilton Theatre, Two Days: Monday and Tuesday. Cecil B. DeMiles’ greatest production with the most imposing cast ever assembled in one photoplay.

75 years ago in the Bulletin: Henry County Special Police Officers J.A. Steall and C.H. Gray took into custody three young White men around midnight Friday on Route 220 near Bassett Forks, in connection with possession of an automobile which they suspected of being stolen property.