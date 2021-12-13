Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 14

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2021. There are 17 days left in the year.
100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Wallace Reid, Gloria Swanson, Elliott Dexter, Bebe Daniels, Monte Blue … in “The Affairs of Anatol” at Hamilton Theatre, Two Days: Monday and Tuesday. Cecil B. DeMiles’ greatest production with the most imposing cast ever assembled in one photoplay.
75 years ago in the Bulletin: Henry County Special Police Officers J.A. Steall and C.H. Gray took into custody three young White men around midnight Friday on Route 220 near Bassett Forks, in connection with possession of an automobile which they suspected of being stolen property.
50 years ago: “Flagrant violations” of the “Blue Law” and lack of its enforcement by county law officers were given this morning as reasons for the arrest Sunday of managers of four county discount houses. Globman’s Department Store employees swore out the warrants for the arrest of the store officials. The warrants were served by Henry County deputies Sunday afternoon. A press conference was held by the management of four city department stores this morning. They criticized the discount stores for “unfair competitive practices” in violation of the controversial Sunday selling law.
25 years ago: As members of the Martinsville detachment of the 2174 Garrison Unit prepare for possible deployment to Germany, family members are learning how to ensure a smooth transition on the home front. “I don’t think it’s hitting them full force,” Family Support Group Director Pam Robertson said Sunday of the impact on the troop’s families as they await a possible mobilization order.
These snippets come from archived editions of the Martinsville Bulletin available at the Martinsville Branch Library.
Tags
- Johnny Lemons
- Charles Jr.
- Military
- Highway
- National Guard
- Highway Commission
- Tradition
- Tom Bradley
- Martinsville Bypass
- Year
- Day
- Board Member
- Bronwyn Hairston
- Butter
- School
- Education
- Food
- Jail
- W.e. Roach
- Recommendation
- Robert P. Mason
- Martinsville
- Margaret Dillard Spencer
- J. A. Shackleford
- City
- Politics
- Company
- Legislation
- Martinsville City Council
- Agreement
- Telephone Service
- Subscriber
- Blouse
- Hydrography
- Ruth Pace
- Sociology
- Music
- Christianity
- David Wolfe
- Lester
- Dorothy Devans
- Toastmaster
- Jeff Eggleston
- Toastmistress
- Constipation
- Advertising
- C.p. Kearfott & Son
- Bottle
- Forerunner
- Ill Temper
- Va.
- Dinner
- Astor Cafe
- Old Man
- County
- Commerce
- Work
- Benny Summerlin
- Auditor
- Official
- Investigation
- Audit
- Kearfott
- Son
- Copy
- Leslie Hervey
- Substation
- Thomas B. Stanley
- Footwear
- Economics
- Sanville Ruritan Club
- Employee
- Paw
- Board Of Directors
- Capital Stock
- Medicine
- Immunization
- Diphtheria
- Clinic
- Stockholder
- Law
- George Lyle
- Picket Line
- Plant
- Walkout
- Following
- Worker
- Stanley Furniture Co.
- L.l.c.
- Sale
- Press Release
- Real Estate
- Lincoln Property Co.
- Date
- Chairman
- Solid Fuel
- Coal Dealer
- Coal Mine
- Red Ash
- Dealer
- Emergency Committee
- Coal
- Harold Banks
- Agriculture
- Greyhound
- Plan
- Jim Mcmillian
- Standards Of Learning
- Unions
- Strike
- Elementary School
- Martinsville School Board
- Lawsuit
- Franchise
- Cable Tv
- Lisa Price-hughes
- Two
- Raid
- E.t. Lemon
- G.c. Hughes
- James H. Marshall
- Willard Smith
- Arthur Richardson
- George Chapman
- Henry County
- Mark Heath
- Economic Development
- Recruitment
- Industry
- Fieldale
- Henry County Board
- John D. Hooker
- Hunting
- Permission
- Construction
- Episcopal Church
- Game
- J.f. Hollifield
- Football
- Planning
- Richard M. Yearwood
- Union Thanksgiving
- Store
- Pumpkin
- Thanksgiving
- Afternoon
- Tiebreaker
- Sport
- May
- Motive
- Discussion
- Input
- Institutes
- Finance
- Supervisor
- Randy Clark
- Wine
- Testing
- Enology
- Carolyn Davis
- Cindy
- Martinsville High School
- Debbie Trull
- Roscoe Reynolds
- Funds
- Wilfred Roach
- Treasury
- Agency
- Total
- Cracker
- Grocery
- Virginia Tea-room
- Cake
- Come
- W.p. Hodnett & Co.
- Display
- Supply
- Starkey
- Interruption
- Committee
- Tom Self
- Pete Ford
- Henry Grady Moore
- Geneva Harrison
- Contribution
- Committeeman
- Martinsville-henry County
- January
- Prevention
- December
- Fiscal Year
- Reversion
- Show
- Cab
- Rear Wheel
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Car
- J.r. Hensley
- H.j. Meade
- Furniture
- J.d. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation
- Bulletin
- Manufacturing Plant
- Consummation
- Social Services
- Truck Driver
- Ruth
- Martinsville And Henry County
- Building Industry
- Worship
- Field
- Marshall
- Front Entrance
- Congregation
- Church Building
- Campaign
- Cost
- Ticket
- Consultant
- Steve Lemons
- Fee
- Clerk
- Donald Lawson
- R.l. Carter
- Calvin Clark
- Warrant
- Tom Tyree
- J.w. Clark
- Sales
- Desk Job
- Police
- Edd Barrow
- Maintenance Man
- Lineman
- Meter Reader
- School Board
- School System
- Building
- Richard L.
- Death Sentence
- Heating Oil
- Spill
- Laundry
- Adams Jr.
- The Virginia-carolinas Criminal Intelligence Network
- Joseph R. Taylor
- South Carolina
- Facilities
- Fare
- Pear
- Gasoline
- Jacob Dodson
- Pam Robertson
- Department Of Commerce
- Axton
- Augusta Jones
- Manager
- Gravely Novelty Furniture Company
- Discount Store
- Police Officer
- Department Store
- Gray
- Steall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!