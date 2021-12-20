Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, the 355th day of 2021. There are 10 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Santa Clause will be at the Elks Xmas Tree at the Banner Warehouse Monday Dec. 26, at 2:30 PM. There will be something for every child, also an Auto ride through the City. Auto ride starts at 2:30. Xmas treat at 3. Churches and Sunday Schools and Public Schools please notify all children.

Also in 1921, this ad: Richardson Electric Co.: I have recently added Plumbing, Hot Water and Steam Heating to my Electrical business. Estimates promptly furnished upon request. Richardson Electric Co., Martinsville.

75 years ago: The Henry county and City of Martinsville Democratic executive committees last night unanimously endorsed the candidacy of W. R. Broaddus Jr. for the House of Delegates in the December 28 election called for the county and city by Gov. William M. Tuck. Following the endorsement, Mr. Broaddus, who resigned as Henry county commonwealth’s attorney September 1, pledge his best efforts towards able representation for the city and county and for the Commonwealth.

Also 1946: U.S. Commissioner Cary Randolph told the Jaycees last night that violations of the liquor laws in this district have increased three-fold since 1942.

50 years ago: By Helen Black: Portrait artist Nicodemus David Hufford calls himself a “people painter.” He likes to paint portraits because he is gregarious and he likes people, and he is glad he likes people.

25 years ago: While exchanging barbs in a last-day debate Monday, state Senate candidates Roscoe Reynolds and Allen Dudley differed on whether the hurried campaign had been a negative one.

These snippets come from old editions of the Martinsville Bulletin that anyone can see easily at the Martinsville Branch Library.