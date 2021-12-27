Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 28

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021. There are three days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Population by Census of 1921: 4,075; with suburbs, within 1 ¼ miles of center of town, over 5,000. Property values exceed 15 millions. Manufactures employ over 1,200 hands. Manufacturing capital over 3 ½ millions. Manufacturers are Furniture (2 large factories), Lumber, Telegraph and Telephone pins, arms, brackets, etc, and other wood-working plants, Cotton, Glass, Tobacco, Flour, and Metal, Ice, Auto-Truck bodies.

75 years ago: A civilian and professional staff of more than 100 persons will be required to operate the new Martinsville General Hospital when it is caring for the maximum number of patients that may be accommodated. Already many of the individuals who will minister to the care of the patients are in Martinsville and ready for the opening of the new institution Monday.

50 years ago: The executive committee of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission Monday night approved an application from the State Highway Department seeking [illegible, but could be $30.1] million in matching federal-state funds for the proposed Rt. 220-58 Martinsville Bypass.

25 years ago: Kwanzaa is a celebration of black heritage that the Rev. Tyler Millner wants to introduce to his congregation and the community. Today, he will lead a Kwanzaa service for the first time at Morning Star Holy Church in Axton.

Also 1996: When two masked gunmen held up the Pic N Pay shoe store in the Martinsville Plaza Saturday evening, police only had rough descriptions of the men and the doors they ran through. … Sgt. Ron Pruett called Deputy Craig O’Der Jr. and his K-9 partner, Apollo, who were in Bassett arresting someone on traffic charges.