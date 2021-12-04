Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 7

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2021. There are 24 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Calvin Clark, from the Center or Sanville section of this county, came to Martinsville about midnight Sunday and asked the authorities for a warrant for the arrest of R.L. Carter of the same neighborhood on the charge of shooting at Clark with intent to kill. Clark said that Carter made an assault on him and shot at him with a pistol, and then said he was going to go home and get a Winchester rifle and “fix him right.”
75 years ago: Two carloads of coal will be shipped to Martinsville soon, it was stated by J.W. Clark, secretary of the Virginia Emergency Fuel Conservation commission, yesterday in a telephone conversation with J.S. Hackler, chairman of the local committee.
Also 1946: PITTSBURG (AP) - Fires were banked in more of the nation’s steelmaking furnaces today as the 13-day strike of 400,000 AFL-United Mine Workers forced idleness on nearly 150,000 other workers. In Pittsburg, heart of the steel and soft coal industry, the Pennsylvania employment service reported an estimated 23,000 workers idled by the coal walkout will be eligible for jobless pay this week.
50 years ago: Six sales clerks from three Henry County retail stores today face charges of selling items in violation of the Sunday Blue Law. Clerks at Gibson’s, Mason’s and Lee’s discount stores were charged Sunday afternoon after allegedly selling illegal items to Donald Lawson, an employee of the J.C. Penney Store in the Patrick Henry Shopping Mall. Lawson, accompanied by Tom Tyree, an employee of Leggett’s Store on Church Street, obtained warrants against the clerks after buying several items.
Tags
- Johnny Lemons
- Charles Jr.
- Military
- Highway
- National Guard
- Highway Commission
- Tradition
- Tom Bradley
- Martinsville Bypass
- Year
- Day
- Board Member
- Bronwyn Hairston
- Butter
- School
- Education
- Food
- Jail
- W.e. Roach
- Recommendation
- Robert P. Mason
- Martinsville
- Margaret Dillard Spencer
- J. A. Shackleford
- City
- Politics
- Company
- Legislation
- Martinsville City Council
- Agreement
- Telephone Service
- Subscriber
- Blouse
- Hydrography
- Ruth Pace
- Sociology
- Music
- Christianity
- David Wolfe
- Lester
- Dorothy Devans
- Toastmaster
- Jeff Eggleston
- Toastmistress
- Constipation
- Advertising
- C.p. Kearfott & Son
- Bottle
- Forerunner
- Ill Temper
- Va.
- Dinner
- Astor Cafe
- Old Man
- County
- Commerce
- Work
- Benny Summerlin
- Auditor
- Official
- Investigation
- Audit
- Kearfott
- Son
- Copy
- Leslie Hervey
- Substation
- Thomas B. Stanley
- Footwear
- Economics
- Sanville Ruritan Club
- Employee
- Paw
- Board Of Directors
- Capital Stock
- Medicine
- Immunization
- Diphtheria
- Clinic
- Stockholder
- Law
- George Lyle
- Picket Line
- Plant
- Walkout
- Following
- Worker
- Stanley Furniture Co.
- L.l.c.
- Sale
- Press Release
- Real Estate
- Lincoln Property Co.
- Date
- Chairman
- Solid Fuel
- Coal Dealer
- Coal Mine
- Red Ash
- Dealer
- Emergency Committee
- Coal
- Harold Banks
- Agriculture
- Greyhound
- Plan
- Jim Mcmillian
- Standards Of Learning
- Unions
- Strike
- Elementary School
- Martinsville School Board
- Lawsuit
- Franchise
- Cable Tv
- Lisa Price-hughes
- Two
- Raid
- E.t. Lemon
- G.c. Hughes
- James H. Marshall
- Willard Smith
- Arthur Richardson
- George Chapman
- Henry County
- Mark Heath
- Economic Development
- Recruitment
- Industry
- Fieldale
- Henry County Board
- John D. Hooker
- Hunting
- Permission
- Construction
- Episcopal Church
- Game
- J.f. Hollifield
- Football
- Planning
- Richard M. Yearwood
- Union Thanksgiving
- Store
- Pumpkin
- Thanksgiving
- Afternoon
- Tiebreaker
- Sport
- May
- Motive
- Discussion
- Input
- Institutes
- Finance
- Supervisor
- Randy Clark
- Wine
- Testing
- Enology
- Carolyn Davis
- Cindy
- Martinsville High School
- Debbie Trull
- Roscoe Reynolds
- Funds
- Wilfred Roach
- Treasury
- Agency
- Total
- Cracker
- Grocery
- Virginia Tea-room
- Cake
- Come
- W.p. Hodnett & Co.
- Display
- Supply
- Starkey
- Interruption
- Committee
- Tom Self
- Pete Ford
- Henry Grady Moore
- Geneva Harrison
- Contribution
- Committeeman
- Martinsville-henry County
- January
- Prevention
- December
- Fiscal Year
- Reversion
- Show
- Cab
- Rear Wheel
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Car
- J.r. Hensley
- H.j. Meade
- Furniture
- J.d. Bassett Manufacturing Corporation
- Bulletin
- Manufacturing Plant
- Consummation
- Social Services
- Truck Driver
- Ruth
- Martinsville And Henry County
- Building Industry
- Worship
- Field
- Marshall
- Front Entrance
- Congregation
- Church Building
- Campaign
- Cost
- Ticket
- Consultant
- Steve Lemons
- Fee
- Clerk
- Donald Lawson
- R.l. Carter
- Calvin Clark
- Warrant
- Tom Tyree
- J.w. Clark
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!