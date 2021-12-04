Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 7

On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Calvin Clark, from the Center or Sanville section of this county, came to Martinsville about midnight Sunday and asked the authorities for a warrant for the arrest of R.L. Carter of the same neighborhood on the charge of shooting at Clark with intent to kill. Clark said that Carter made an assault on him and shot at him with a pistol, and then said he was going to go home and get a Winchester rifle and “fix him right.”