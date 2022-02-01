Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, the 32nd day of 2022. There are 333 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Mr. Geo. C. Polley of Richmond, commonly known as the “Human Fly,” gave a demonstration in wall climbing Wednesday afternoon when he scaled the walls of the Henry Hotel. A large crowd had gathered to witness the performance in spite of the extreme cold weather.

75 years ago: An audience that maxed the capacity of the Axton High school was present at the Fiddlers’ Convention last night when Lena Madison Martin was chosen as the prettiest girl, Bob Eanes of Martinsville, as the homeliest man, and Jack Hill’s Blue Ridge Ramblers were awarded a price of $25 as the best string band.

50 years ago: Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday night on the idea of a joint regional jail, but decided to study the matter further before taking action.

Also 1972: Martinsville City Planners failed to get a majority vote Tuesday on a motion to hold a public hearing on a $2.7 million deluxe apartment complex off Meadowview Lane near Forest Park Country Club … a proposed 360-unit project on a 16.25-acre site.

25 years ago: Now that a long-standing battle with a Fayette Street trucking terminal is over, area residents are focusing on the future. “We are very elated about them leaving,” Lafayette Jones, 501 Second St., said about Environmental Transportation Services (ETS). … The last of ETS’s trucks pulled out of the terminal Friday. The R.P. Thomas property was purchased in November by the city of Martinsville with a contribution from the Martinsville Bulletin and an anonymous donor. Next, the terminal will be demolished and residents’ input will be sought on a new use for the land.