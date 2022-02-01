 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, the 32nd day of 2022. There are 333 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Mr. Geo. C. Polley of Richmond, commonly known as the “Human Fly,” gave a demonstration in wall climbing Wednesday afternoon when he scaled the walls of the Henry Hotel. A large crowd had gathered to witness the performance in spite of the extreme cold weather.

75 years ago: An audience that maxed the capacity of the Axton High school was present at the Fiddlers’ Convention last night when Lena Madison Martin was chosen as the prettiest girl, Bob Eanes of Martinsville, as the homeliest man, and Jack Hill’s Blue Ridge Ramblers were awarded a price of $25 as the best string band.

50 years ago: Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday night on the idea of a joint regional jail, but decided to study the matter further before taking action.

Also 1972: Martinsville City Planners failed to get a majority vote Tuesday on a motion to hold a public hearing on a $2.7 million deluxe apartment complex off Meadowview Lane near Forest Park Country Club … a proposed 360-unit project on a 16.25-acre site.

People are also reading…

25 years ago: Now that a long-standing battle with a Fayette Street trucking terminal is over, area residents are focusing on the future. “We are very elated about them leaving,” Lafayette Jones, 501 Second St., said about Environmental Transportation Services (ETS). … The last of ETS’s trucks pulled out of the terminal Friday. The R.P. Thomas property was purchased in November by the city of Martinsville with a contribution from the Martinsville Bulletin and an anonymous donor. Next, the terminal will be demolished and residents’ input will be sought on a new use for the land.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

1922: Hamilton Theatre to show "The Woman Untamed"; 1947, Claude Shelton of near Stuart first known area injured WWII veteran to receive a free car; 1972, two-alarm fire destroys the Town House Restaurant and Apartment building; 1997, Belk to remove the Leggetf name.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 31

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Jan. 31

1922: Kiwanis program unusually entertaining; 1972, warning that new television technology could have spies listening in on and recording your moves, including your transactions with the department stores and banks; 1997, House of Delegates repeals medical marijuana usage in Virginia.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Jan. 23

 1922: George Minter looking for the owner of a calf who wandered onto his property; 1947: garden clubs and a book club meet; 1972, committee plans landscaping of the county courthouse; 1997, city police officer Mike Swanson prepares for active duty in Bosnia.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

1922: Sam Kolodny asks for accounts to be settled in light of his business's fire; 1947, 30 arrested in cockfighting bust at Boxwood; 1973, State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville proposes gas tax increase; 1997: Martinsville PD starts a horse unit.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Olive oil may lower your risk of disease & death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert