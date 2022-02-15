 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2022. There are 319 days left in the year.

100 years ago in

the Henry Bulletin

Wednesday evening at about seven o’clock two men in a five passenger Dodge car containing eight-four gallons of mountain booze and armed with a double-barreled shotgun loaded with buckshot were captured by Martinsville police officers H.J. Meade and J.C. Minter about one mile east of town limits on the Danville road. About six thirty policemen Meade saw an apparently heavily laden Dodge car making its way at a speed which indicated haste along the Fieldale road in the direction of Martinsville.

75 years ago: The Martinsville Ministerial association met in called session this morning and drafted a public statement clarifying its position on the Sunday sale of beer and wine. … “Our motive in starting this movement was that of concern for the moral welfare of the community. We are convinced that a proper observance of the Lord’s Day has been an essential part of the foundation of our nation’s greatness …”

People are also reading…

50 years ago: The main issue to be overcome before a city-county jail can be constructed is a decision on the site. All indications are that city officials will agree to the regional concept only if the jail is to be located within city limits.

25 years ago: Henry County Administrator Sid Clower is not resting on his laurels when it comes to economic development. Thursday, Clower reflected on his first year as county administrator and general manager of the Henry County Public Service Corp.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

1922: Marks Store destroyed, Globman's suffered smoke damage in Public Square fire; 1947, H. Grady Moore earns Silver Beaver; 1972, Chamber of Commerce takes poll on Blue Law; 1997, U.S. Senator John Warner introduces legislation to fund I-73 in the area.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

1922: The poolroom in town burned - the night after a store had; 1947, city ordinance against wine and beer sales on Sundays mulled; 1972, The $60 million Sugartree park on 58 in Axton depends on zoning; 1997, The Collins Funeral Home William and Susan Collins make $405,000 stock gift to PHCC.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

1922: March is Kill the Rat Month in Henry County, and citizens can get free poison from the County Clerk's Office; A contest-prize doll is on display in the Baldwin Drug Company; 1972, lots of opposition to proposed land-use plan; 1997, Construction soon to begin on OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

1922: At the Methodist Church a Prohibition agent urges citizens to help enforce the law; 1947, Sgt. Everett Marshall Bennett makes to cover of Life magazine; 1972, City starts new garbage pickup routine; 1997, 5 B's embroider plant plans huge operation here.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

1922: "An Essex car laden with eighty-four gallons of corn juice" is caught; 1947, sugar rations will have to continue if housewives want their fair share; 1972, Ohev Zion Sisterhood’s 1972 Outlet Store is bigger than ever; 1997, Del Ward Armstrong says I-73 is important.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

1922: A cash-and-carry store, which "is not a Piggly-Wiggly as the public generally has been prone to call it," is fixing to open; 1947, Club Martinique is the swankiest club in town; 1972, Salvation Army is new; 1997, Pluma comes to Patrick-Henry Mall.

Watch Now: Related Video

Do not leave these items in your car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert