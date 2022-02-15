Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2022. There are 319 days left in the year.

100 years ago in

the Henry Bulletin

Wednesday evening at about seven o’clock two men in a five passenger Dodge car containing eight-four gallons of mountain booze and armed with a double-barreled shotgun loaded with buckshot were captured by Martinsville police officers H.J. Meade and J.C. Minter about one mile east of town limits on the Danville road. About six thirty policemen Meade saw an apparently heavily laden Dodge car making its way at a speed which indicated haste along the Fieldale road in the direction of Martinsville.

75 years ago: The Martinsville Ministerial association met in called session this morning and drafted a public statement clarifying its position on the Sunday sale of beer and wine. … “Our motive in starting this movement was that of concern for the moral welfare of the community. We are convinced that a proper observance of the Lord’s Day has been an essential part of the foundation of our nation’s greatness …”

50 years ago: The main issue to be overcome before a city-county jail can be constructed is a decision on the site. All indications are that city officials will agree to the regional concept only if the jail is to be located within city limits.

25 years ago: Henry County Administrator Sid Clower is not resting on his laurels when it comes to economic development. Thursday, Clower reflected on his first year as county administrator and general manager of the Henry County Public Service Corp.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.