Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 22

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2022. There are 312 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Henry Co. Teachers League met in Martinsville graded school Feb. 17th, 10:20 A.M. The attendance was very good. The following subjects were discussed: Order – How obtained; Importance of Examinations and how to conduct them; Importance of following the State Course of Study.

75 years ago: That Martinsville likes its winter sports is evident from last night’s turnout of some 300 sleigh-riders at the three barricaded streets, and some private places. Boys and girls, mothers and dads, courtin’ couples and others swarmed to the coasting area on Church Street extension, where the sleigh traffic was so heavy a cop was needed to route the walkers from the sliders.

50 years ago: Two spunky Collinsville lads, with the help of the Collinsville Fire Department and the Virginia Department of Highways, rescued a puppy from a 50-foot culvert. Bobby Frank, 12, first heard the pup’s yelps from the culvert behind and above the Collinsville Primary School while on his way home from classes Wednesday afternoon. … Bobby tried, and got inside a little way, but found he was too big. So he fetched his friend Hal Kirby, who’s only 10 and considerably smaller than Bobby. He entered the pipe and inched his way up a 45 degree incline for a distance of about 40 feet until he reached the puppy.

25 years ago: Robert H. “Rob” Prillaman is the logical choice to succeed his father as chairman and chief executive officer of Bassett Furniture Industries, said a key industry analyst. “It is my great hope” that Rob Spilman will be named chairman when Robert H. Spilman retires during the first week in May, said Jerry Epperson, managing director of Mann, Armistead & Epperson in Richmond.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.

