Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2022. There are 326 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Brown Rat is the most common kind in Henry County and can be found in almost every building where grain or foodstuffs is stored. … The County Sanitary Officer, County Farm Agent and the Home Demonstration Agent are arranging to put on a county wide Campaign against the rat in Henry County soon and the people will be asked to assist in the slaughter of this useless and destructive animal.

Also 1922: Reports submitted at a meeting this week of the local Pythians indicates that preliminary preparations for the erection of their handsome three story building on the West side of the Public Square are going rapidly forward.

75 years ago: Plans have been completed and a program outlined to be offered in the Christian Workers school, to be held at the Broad Street Christian Church, beginning Feb. 16 and continuing through the 21, it was announced today by those in charge.

50 years ago: A decision to name a three-man study committee brought officials of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties one step closer to a regional jail Monday night, although Patrick officials seem somewhat less than enthusiastic about the idea. The study committee consists of City Manager Tom Noland and Henry and Patrick County Executives Secretaries Bob Grant and Edward Turner.

25 years ago: Computer labs may be edging out recess as the favorite part of many Henry County students’ day, their teachers say. … Through a federal grant, nine labs were set up last fall at Campbell Court, Collinsville, Primary, Fieldale, Irisburg, John Redd Smith, Mount Olivet, Rich Acres, Sanville and Stanleytown elementary schools.