 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 8

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2022. There are 326 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Brown Rat is the most common kind in Henry County and can be found in almost every building where grain or foodstuffs is stored. … The County Sanitary Officer, County Farm Agent and the Home Demonstration Agent are arranging to put on a county wide Campaign against the rat in Henry County soon and the people will be asked to assist in the slaughter of this useless and destructive animal.

Also 1922: Reports submitted at a meeting this week of the local Pythians indicates that preliminary preparations for the erection of their handsome three story building on the West side of the Public Square are going rapidly forward.

75 years ago: Plans have been completed and a program outlined to be offered in the Christian Workers school, to be held at the Broad Street Christian Church, beginning Feb. 16 and continuing through the 21, it was announced today by those in charge.

People are also reading…

50 years ago: A decision to name a three-man study committee brought officials of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties one step closer to a regional jail Monday night, although Patrick officials seem somewhat less than enthusiastic about the idea. The study committee consists of City Manager Tom Noland and Henry and Patrick County Executives Secretaries Bob Grant and Edward Turner.

25 years ago: Computer labs may be edging out recess as the favorite part of many Henry County students’ day, their teachers say. … Through a federal grant, nine labs were set up last fall at Campbell Court, Collinsville, Primary, Fieldale, Irisburg, John Redd Smith, Mount Olivet, Rich Acres, Sanville and Stanleytown elementary schools.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 6

1922: "An Essex car laden with eighty-four gallons of corn juice" is caught; 1947, sugar rations will have to continue if housewives want their fair share; 1972, Ohev Zion Sisterhood’s 1972 Outlet Store is bigger than ever; 1997, Del Ward Armstrong says I-73 is important.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 1

1922: The Human Fly climbs the Henry Hotel; 1947: Fiddlers' Convention held at Axton High School; 1972, a 360-unit apartment complex on a 16.25-acre site is proposed for off Mulberry Road; and 1997, trucking terminal on Fayette Street finally closes.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 7

1922: A cash-and-carry store, which "is not a Piggly-Wiggly as the public generally has been prone to call it," is fixing to open; 1947, Club Martinique is the swankiest club in town; 1972, Salvation Army is new; 1997, Pluma comes to Patrick-Henry Mall.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 28

1922: Hamilton Theatre to show "The Woman Untamed"; 1947, Claude Shelton of near Stuart first known area injured WWII veteran to receive a free car; 1972, two-alarm fire destroys the Town House Restaurant and Apartment building; 1997, Belk to remove the Leggetf name.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 13

1922: Sam Kolodny asks for accounts to be settled in light of his business's fire; 1947, 30 arrested in cockfighting bust at Boxwood; 1973, State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville proposes gas tax increase; 1997: Martinsville PD starts a horse unit.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert