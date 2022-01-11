Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the eleventh day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Keysville: More than 25,000 tobacco growers in Virginia have now signed the five-year marketing contract of the Tobacco Growers Cooperative Association; more than 93 percent of all tobacco farmers in the state are member of the marketing association which includes Virginia and the Carolinas, according to a statement issued from Virginia headquarters at Keysville.

75 years ago: Scouters of the Patrick Henry district outlined plans for a more extensive Boy Scout program when the met for the first monthly meeting of the new year at the Henry Hotel last night.

Also 1947: The Martinsville War Veterans’ fast-stepping basketball outfit scored its second straight victory over the Fieldale YMCA “B” team by winning 32 to 23 in a scrappy contest staged at the National Guard armory last night. Billy Rakes paced the visiting Bees in scoring with 7 points while the home team’ showing was led by Bones Koger who chalked up 12 marks, followed by Cruise, Slaydon and Neff with 6 each. Pee Wee Miers picked up a lone point.

50 years ago: The Martinsville City School Board may contract for construction of a vocational education shop building at Martinsville High School on Northside Drive next year.

25 years ago: The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a Martinsville judge’s decision that Martinsville City Council report on up to $27 million in possible future municipal capital projects is a public document and must be released. The Supreme Court said [illegible] Williams’ rulings on the Virginia Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against city council by the Martinsville Bulletin.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.