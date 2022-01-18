Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 18, the eighteenth day of 2022. There are 348 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: On Saturday evening a delightful supper was given by the “Big Three Bosses” to the overseers and secondhands of the Fieldale Mills at the “Lodge” on the hill top. Too much praise cannot be said for the manner in which the supper was prepared and served under the direction of Miss Anna Stultz, Mrs. Alice Wall and assistants.

75 years ago: At the last Boy Scout Court of Honor held here, with Dr. W.N. Thompson presiding, Charles Anderson of Troop 30, Claudville, was awarded the rank of Star Scout. Other awarded honors were Hassell Woodall, Troop, 30 … Alvin Hill, Troop 30 … and Leland Martin, Troop 66.

Also 1947, these ads: Dependable Ambulance Service: A staff prepared to serve in any emergency – on duty 24 hours a day. McKee Funeral Home. Ph. 4170. / For correct time dial 2653. Lloyd’s Inc. Jewelers, 7 Walnut Street

50 years ago: Some of the folks burned out of their homes when the Stone’s Dairy Apartments burned Sunday expressed appreciation today to members of the Patrick Henry Club for their efforts after the fire. Club members provided a warm place to stay and food and coffee at their clubhouse, which is just a stone’s throw from the fire scene.

25 years ago: Crestar Bank will be closing the lobby of its Fieldale branch and opening a full-service office inside the new Kroger store at Liberty Fair Mall. Kroger is expected to open in a portion of the former Wal-Mart store in March or April, company officials say.

Also 1997: Martinsville City Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to an ordinance that makes it illegal to be in a residence where drugs are in plain sight, despite the city attorney’s warning that such a law may not be legal.

Past editions of the Bulletin are at the Martinsville Branch Library.