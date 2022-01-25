 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 25

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2022. There are 340 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, this ad: Ten Per Cent Off. Helping Farmers to Shoulder the Burden. By special arrangement with the Nissen Wagon company, manufacturers, we are offering a reduction of ten per cent on all Nissen Wagons sold by us between January 20th and February 20th. T.N. Barbour, Hardware, Martinsville.

Also 1922: The State Board of Health moving picture outfit and a member of good picture reels have been allotted to Mr. R.M. Wilson County Sanitary Officer for a short time. The machine will arrive on January 30th and free shows will be given to the public in as many sections of the county as the conditions of the roads permit.

75 years ago: Hubert Pratt, of Spencer, was first place among 4-H Club boys in the state for dairy herd improvements and was awarded two scholarships to VPI at the meeting of the Virginia Dairy’s association Thursday night in Richmond.

50 years ago: The Henry County Board of Supervisors made some cautious, preliminary moves toward solution of the jail problem Monday in hopes their deliberate, exploratory pace would not meet with disapproval from the increasingly impatient State Dept. of Welfare and Institutions.

25 years ago: More than 50 area residents trekked to Richmond Wednesday to seek legislative support for a budget amendment that would give Martinsville $1.6 million to tear down the old General Hospital on Starling Avenue. Sen. Roscoe Reynolds, D-Ridgeway, has submitted the budget amendment to a Senate finance subcommittee, economic development and natural resources.

These snippets come from past editions of the Henry Bulletin (later called Martinsville Bulletin), which are archived at the Martinsville Branch Library.

