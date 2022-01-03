Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Jan. 4

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2022. There are 361 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Business School being conducted by Miss Lula Carter and Miss Virginia Pedigo reopened on Monday evening Jan. 2nd. New classes in all the subject will be organized next week for a three months term. Students desiring admission to enter these classes should apply by Jan. 10th.

75 years ago: A group of Martinsville businessmen interested in the project announced today that construction will begin the latter part of January on an 800-locker frozen food plant to be erected on Route 220 a short distance northwest of Martinsville. … The various services of the plant will be available to those who rent lockers. They may bring meats, fruits and vegetables which they have raised, and bought and prepared, to the plant where they will be packaged, frozen and stored for the patron’s future use. … It will make it possible for patrons to have fried chicken, fresh vegetables and fruits and meats throughout all seasons at a sizable saving in cost.

50 years ago: The state law disenfranchising convicted felons is a law in name only. It has never been strictly enforced in Martinsville nor Henry County, leading to a proliferation of abuses in the listing of eligible voters. The story is much the same throughout the state. And it points up the universal inaccuracies in the maintenance of the voting lists.

25 years ago: Mary Kathryn N. Frith of Martinsville has donated $1.5 million to Patrick Henry Community College for the construction of a new economic development center in the memory of her late husband, J. Burgess Frith. The J. Burgess Frith Economic Development Center will be a 12,000-square-foot building with electronic classrooms, offices, a lecture hall, and exhibit hall, computer labs, the Philpott Manufacturing Center and a small business incubator.