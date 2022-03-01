Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, March 1

Today is Tuesday, March 1, the 60th day of 2022. There are 305 days left in the year.

In 1922 in the Henry Bulletin: The police force of Martinsville reaped a liquor harvest last Friday and as a result the town is in much better financial shape than it was last week. Three Ford cars carrying six men and a total of ninety-five gallons of corn whiskey were confiscated.

1947: A scavenger hunt is the opening feature of the Junior Club program as teen-age youngsters meet at the Armory at 7:30 tonight for the second party of the season. Six teams of boys and girls will be given a humorous list of items to hunt up, ranging from a handful of hay to the autograph of a Number One citizen.

1972: It would be a soft, cushy job except for all those clanging alarms. That’s the effect of a bill pending in the General Assembly. The bill would force the Henry County Public Service Authority to hire at least 12 technicians to man three sewage pumps around the clock. “We’d go broke” was the initial response of Bob Grant, secretary of the PSA.

1997: Students at Martinsville Middle School recently participated in Living History Day. … At the end of the day four students were chosen for their costumes and presentations. The winners are Lauren Trollinger, 13, daughter of Ira and Nancy Trollinger, for best female costume (Lucille Ball); Andrea Lawhon, 12, the daughter of Richard and Donna Lawhon, tied for best overall (Judy Garland);Sarah Draper, 12, the daughter of Anne and Steve Draper, tied for best overall (Minnie Pearl; and Sanford Stone, 14, of Spencer, for best male costume (Davy Crockett).

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.

