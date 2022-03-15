Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, March 15

Today is Tuesday, March 14, the 74th day of 2022. There are 291 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Figsboro-Hello! Most everybody in our community is well and working. Miss Mary Turner gave a party Monday night. All seemed to enjoy the fun. Had some nice music and games were played. So we hope to have it over again. Miss Elvie Washburn entertained several callers Sunday. Mr. Posy Turner had a good chopping Saturday.

1947: The box-car shortage which has been labeled severe in many sections of the nation has had little if any effect on Martinsville and Henry county industries so far, it was revealed in a survey conducted by a Bulletin representative among plants in the community today. Management of various industries, however, said that if the shortage continues shipments conceivably could be curtailed and cut into plant operations later.

1972: The new general counsel for the State Corporation Commission is a 28-year-old lawyer from Patrick County. Richard D. Rogers Jr., who was born and reared in Stuart, has been appointed to replace A. Grey Staples Jr. who was fired Monday.

1997: Raffle tickets for the only Green Bay Packers Simplicity riding lawn mower tractor available outside of Wisconsin will be sold at Business ’97, where Martinsville Sales Agency will have the tractor on display. “It’s as cute as a damn button. I’ve even got a Green Bay Packer riding it,” said Ray Martin Sr., owner of Martinsville Sales Agency on U.S. 220 in Martinsville.