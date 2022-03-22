Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, March 22

Today is Tuesday, March 22, the 81st day of 2022. There are 284 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: To swat the fly is well, but it is impossible to get them all this way. Poisoning is also good, and fly paper and fly traps help to reduce the number materially. None of these measures should be discarded, but the most important step is to remove breeding grounds. Get out the rake and clean up the yard. Haul away the tin cans and rubbish. Get a good metal garbage can with tight-fitting lids. Remove the manure to the fields; its value as fertilizer is lost when it is allowed to accumulate around the barn. Make the privy fly tight. Screen the doors and windows. – R.M. Wilson, County Sanitary Officer.

1947: The Spencer Popularity Contest held last week in connection with the Senior Fun Frolic was won by Miss Grace Merriman, with Miss Betty Ruth Anglin as runner-up.

1972: Tuesday, students at Mavahi voted for next year’s SCA officers. The election resulted in a run-off between Conrad Jones and Freddie Wimbush, for the office of president. The run-off was held yesterday. Beck Eaton was elected vice-president, Sylvia Giles, secretary and Maeble Hairston, treasurer. The new officers will be sworn in at an assembly in May.

1997: About 100 candidates for jobs with 5 B’s Inc. are expected to be interviewed in the next two to three weeks, according to an official with the Virginia Employment Commission. … “They have said they want 250 to start,” said [VEC Manager Joyce] Snead, but right now are in the process of calling about 100” to interview for positions with the embroidery manufacturer which announced last month it will invest $10 million in a new plant in Henry County. Eventually, the company plans to employ up to 1,000 people.