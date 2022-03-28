Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, March 29

Today is Tuesday, March 29, the 88th day of 2022. There are 277 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. J.A. Brown, Mrs. Brown and little daughter, Mary, had a very narrow escape from serious injury on the Ridgeway road near Cedar Chapel Sunday morning when their car was overturned as the result of a head-on collision with a car coming from the direction of Ridgeway. Mr. Brown was driving his car and he and his family were on their way to Ridgeway for an hour’s visit to relatives. The accident occurred at nine o’clock in a perfectly straight stretch of good road.

1947: A $125,000 fund raising campaign to free the Martinsville General Hospital of debt incurred in constructing and equipping the hospital prior to the time it was placed in service was planned at a meeting of Martinsville and Henry County businesses, industrial and professional men with the Board of Trustees of the hospital last night.

Also 1947: Groundwork for the organization of the Martinsville Lions’ club has been practically completed, with an organizational supper meeting to be held tonight at the Henry Hotel. At this time a permanent organization will be set up, it was announced this morning.

1972: An industrial relations supervisor at the DuPont plant will lead the newly-created Henry County Planning Commission in its first year of operation. J. Roland Rhett, Chatmoss, one of the two commissioners from the Iriswood Managerial District, was elected chairman of the 13-member unit.

1997: The Martinsville Police Department named Fred Martin Sr. and his son, Tim Martin, “Citizens of the Year” for 1996 at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “I don’t know of any two people who have put forth any more effort than these two guys into the revitalization of uptown,” Police Chief David Edwards said, adding that the Martins also have been supportive of the police department.