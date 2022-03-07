Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, March 8

Today is Tuesday, March 8, the 67th day of 2022. There are 298 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Carlisle, Va. Everyone was shocked to hear of the death of Mrs. Henry Holland. The bereaved families have our sympathy. Miss Goldie Minter gave a very enjoyable birthday party Friday night. Everybody reported a nice time. Miss Minter received many presents. Miss Goldie and Annie Minter, and Laura Stone were shopping in Martinsville Saturday. Mr. J.T. Parcell continues right ill at this writing.

1947: Pledged to its support to the extent of $75,000 in personal contributions, the residents of Fieldale today hopefully looked to the possible completion this year of the $300,000 water and sewerage system planned for the Fieldale Sanitation District.

Also 1947: Members of the class of embryo Pythians include Herman W. Reeves, George W. Clemens, Frank A. Walters, James B. Gilley Jr., Basil C. Thompson, Sam Katsifos, Jack C. Hester and James M. Kidd. The local Pythian lodge has undergone some repairs as well as having new furnishings installed, including new chairs, it was announced.

1972: Martinsville city planners voted on two controversial apartment projects Tuesday, turning one down and sending the other to public hearing. The planning commission voted to turn down the 20-acre Clearview Apartments after three hours of discussion. Shortly after disposing of that matter, planners decided to hold a public hearing to “allow both sides to speak” on Forest Park Manor apartments off Meadowview Lane in the Mulberry Road area.

1997: Martinsville city officials have taken down two basketball posts and goals in J. Frank Wilson Park because of what they say were problems with rowdy people using the courts. “We’ve been getting lots of complaints about the language and the litter,” said Leon Towarnicki, director of public works.