Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, April 13

Today is Wednesday, April 13, the 103rd day of 2022. There are 262 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Eight jail-birds were engaged yesterday in cleaning the streets, the gang being in charge of special officer Everett Cheshire. This is the first appearance of the town chain gang at work for some time, it having been recently determined to resume that method of punishment as more effective and probably less expensive than a mere term of enforcement in jail, when the force is large enough to warrant the employment of a foreman-guard.

On this date: Also 1922: A rather unusual outfit was taken in to custody by Policemen J.R. Hensley and J.C. Minter yesterday morning just north of town on the Beaver Creek Road. About six o’clock A.M. officers who had been out on an all night investigation of whiskey running halted a buggy drawn by a horse and with a mule tied to the rear of the conveyance and on examination it was found that the buggy contained nine half gallon fruit jars of corn whiskey.

1947: Housewives were reminded today that all Martinsville retail stores will be closed Easter Monday and they should purchase groceries and other necessities to tide them over the extended week end.

1972: Edward’s Furniture Co., 900 Starling Ave. (across from South Side Fire Station) – 2-piece traditional sofa & chair, foam rubber zippered cushions, $249. 2-piece Early American sofa & chair, $179

1997: City school officials decided Thursday to continue studying the possibility of creating year-round schools in Martinsville. School Superintendent Ira Trollinger … explained that with a year-round school calendar student attend classes for 45 days and then have 15 days off throughout the entire year.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.