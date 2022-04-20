Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, April 20

Today is Wednesday, April 20, the 109th day of 2022. There are 256 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: C.G. Holland and A.D. Starling returned Wednesday night from Richmond, where they spent Wednesday in the interests of state road appropriations … They were particularly interested in the laying of a hard surface on the Martinsville road on that 10-mile stretch at Sandy River and going west. Mr. Holland said yesterday that he and Mr. Starling were gratified to find no opposition to the allocation of $200,000 to be spent on this road. They were on hand to meet any objections which might be raised, but no opposition developed …

1947: Prizes, fun, and frolic are all part of the Bingo Party planned for this evening by the Junior Teen-Age members at the Armory. Tables will be set up for the game, and both students and parents are invited to take part.

Also 1947: “Color in the Home” and “Rug Making” were the subjects studied in the Leader’s Training meeting which was held yesterday in the home of Mr. J.R. Kirk on Brown Street.

1972: Piedmont Trust Bank which observed its 50th anniversary Saturday with a ceremony at the site of the new addition under construction, also stuffed a time capsule with mementos of 1972 Martinsville. Bank officials are proposing that it be opened 50 years from now, on the 100th anniversary. … The entire capsule will be embedded and appropriately marked near the employee entrance to the new building.

1997: No ordinary shovels were used to break the ground for Piedmont Arts Associations’ 12,000-square-foot building expansion on Thursday. Some of the nine shovels featured brightly painted blades, while others were adorned with metalwork and chains. They were design by the Lynwood Artists for the project that was praised Thursday for signifying the community’s commitment to the arts.