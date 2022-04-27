Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, April 27

Today is Wednesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2022. There are 248 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: This is to notify the tobacco growers that the Banner Warehouse will be open for the sale of leaf tobacco this fall as usual. … I am looking for good prices on all desirable tobaccos, and would advise the farmers, generally, to get good quality instead of quantity. … I am glad to know the farmers who have joined the Cooperative Association can get all the facilities they need in handling their tobacco in Martinsville. – E.J. Davis

1947: The newly organized Lions Club held its regular dinner meeting in the Colonial Room of the Henry Hotel Wednesday evening with President Harold E. Miers presiding. The club plans a party at the Club Martinque early in May for presentation of its charter and the organization will become part of Lions International.

1972: We have watched with amusement the way some of our young people have gone way out to get distinctive names for their musical groups. Our favorite until recently was “Dow Jones and the Industrials.” Then along came “The Electric Prune.” That was the champ until this morning, when we discovered that Martinsville combo called “Modine Gunch” is playing at the Out-a-way Restaurant south of Reidsville. After inquiring, we found that Modine Gunch is supposed to be a girl’s name, but the girl is non-existent.

1997: MainStreet BankGroup Inc. posted a record year in 1996 for earnings and expansions, and crossed the billion-dollar threshold in assets that is a benchmark in the banking industry, company officials told shareholders Wednesday. The bank had a 17 percent increase in net income, to $15,733,000, from $13,492,000 in 1995.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.