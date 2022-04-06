Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, April 6

Today is Wednesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2022. There are 269 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Golden Rod Home Makers Club of West Martinsville are proud of the success of the concert given March 6th at the Globe Theatre. They are purchasing material for club sewing with the proceeds and also gave to the Public School $5.00 to help the Domestic Science Department.

1947: WASHINGTON – Sugar rationing gained a new seven-month lease on life today, but President Truman – fearful of “disastrous economic consequences” from such a short extension – announced he might seek longer controls.

The sugar act, which also carries sugar price control to Oct. 31, was approved by Congress yesterday along with a 90-day extension of the President’s power to parcel out a sharply trimmed list of industrial, drug and food items.

1972: Ed Jones of 212 Ferndale Drive, Collinsville, was on his job as usual in Danville Thursday and Mrs. Jones was at home tending Jim, their 18-month-old child. She had Jim on the changing table … She tried to break his fall, but failed. Jim’s head struck either the diaper pail or a table, and a cut resulted. … In her state of frenzy she couldn’t think of anything to do but dial the operator. The operator apparently recognized her frenzy and in rapid order called a Stone ambulance and three of the neighbors Mrs. Jones had named – Jim Law, Mrs. May Sweeney and Mrs. Mary Frances Gibbs. All ended well.

1997: A seven-year contract with Cinergy Corp. electric company could save the city of Martinsville $9.336 million, an official said. Eugene Richardson, electric division manager for Martinsville, said the city was part of negotiations with the Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cinergy Corp.