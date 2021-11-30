Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Dec. 1

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2021. There are 30 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago: One of the most interesting and enjoyable meetings of the local Kiwanis Club yet held by that organization was that of Wednesday evening led by Henry Grady Moore. … Pete Ford introduced Sam E. Bouldin and Tom Self. The popular Martinsville postmaster, whose gifts as a speaker were not generally known by Kiwanians present, made a motion, as he arose, as if he didn’t know whether he was going to say anything or not, but gradually shoving his boat off the shore launched into one of the most entertaining talks of the evening full of humor and stuff.
75 years ago: One of the largest sales of timberland in Henry county in recent years was conducted Saturday afternoon, when four tracts of land, located in the Ridgeway district near Morgan’s Ford, consisting of 547 acres, sold for $35,000.
Also 1946: At a meeting of the Martinsville Coal Conservation Committee this morning in the office of Supt. J.S. Hackler, members said that reports from state headquarters indicated that the coal supply situation in Virginia was critical and that many industries will probably be forced to close. Under the circumstances the committeemen believe that local residents can render a real service to their state by using wood.
50 years ago: The U.S. Price Commission told the Associated Press Thursday it will not release any information on Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.’s request for a 1.8 per cent price increase until a final decision is made.
Also in 1971: Donations to the local Christmas Cheer campaign picked up slightly today with contributions totaling $150, according to Mrs. Geneva Harrison, secretary. The largest contribution brings to $465 the total donated toward this year’s $9,000 goal.
