Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Dec. 15

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2021. There are 16 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin [This is a long one, but it's a great story]: Police officers were yesterday telling how they came into possession of a large quantity of butter a few days ago through what was intended to be a joke on a passenger on a Danville and Western train coming from Stuart.

I.H. Harris, a lineman on the road and also a special officer, with another Danville man were on the train and noticed a box on the floor beside a passenger and decided to have a little fun. They seated themselves beside the passenger and began discussing whiskey questions, inferring that one of them was seen to become nervous and his face turned red.

He was asked what he had in the box and replied, “Nothing but butter.”

When asked if he would mind of a search be made, he consented.

The men pretended to go for some tools with which to open the box and while they were gone, the passenger made good his opportunity to escape. He left his property, jumped from the train while it was moving and was last seen running across a corn field.

When the train reached Danville police officers took charge of the box and it was found to contain a gallon of whisky and also a quantity of butter.

50 years ago: The Martinsville-Henry County Voter Registration Committee will sponsor a pre-holiday dance at the Bassett Recreation Center Friday, beginning at 9 p.m. Music will be provided by an orchestra. Tickets will be $1.50 for students and $2.50 for adults.

25 years ago: Linda Clark’s house on Lanier Road in Martinsville is probably the last place you would think to find what Clark calls a “Martinsville Lalapalooza,” a tiny version of the annual international outdoor rock concert; or, for you older folks, a tiny version of Woodstock.

These snippets come from archived editions of the Martinsville Bulletin available at the Martinsville Branch Library.