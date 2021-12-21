Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Dec. 22

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2021. There are 9 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin, these ads: Announcing the first showing of Spring Dresses: $17.50 - $25 - $29.50; Men’s Irish Linen Kerchiefs, $2 a box; Give Sensible Gifts. There will be a wonderful assortment of Umbrellas on display Saturday. All colors and styles. $4.50 to $13.50. A Patent 3-Strap Pump at $10. Holt-Price & Co., “Ready-to-Wear and Shoes.”

We now have in stock almost all the ingredients for your Fruit Cake. We have a splendid supply of Nuts, Fruits and Candy, and we also have a strong line of Cigars. Some people would appreciate a box of real fine Stationery for a Christmas present. Come and make your selection before some body else gets the one you want. Beck Grocery Co. Phone 116.

75 years ago: Following the custom of the past 40 years the Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will present employees with gifts on Monday and Tuesday and will close the five factories Monday evening. The plants will reopen on Monday, December 30.

50 years ago: Thomas B. Stanley Jr., president of Mead Interiors, said today it would be a “sound move” if the Southern Furniture Manufacturers Association adopts a proposal to introduce furniture styles only once a year. Stanley, who served on the task force that studied the feasibility of such a plan, said the proposal will be introduced to the Board of Directors of the SFMA in its meeting Feb. 14 in High Point, N.C.

25 years ago: The balance of power in the Virginia senate will continue following Democrate Roscoe Reynold’s victory over Republican Allen Dudley in Tuesday’s special election for the 20th Senatorial District seat.

These snippets come from old editions of the Martinsville Bulletin that anyone can see easily at the Martinsville Branch Library.