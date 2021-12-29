Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Dec. 29

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2021. There are two days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Henry Count has eighty-nine school buildings, representing an investment of approximately $350,000. There are 161 teachers employed and 5,428 pupils enrolled. The Rank of the County in the matter of schools can probably best be gotten at by a study of last summer’s report by the State Board of Education. … Pay of teachers, $70,271; School population: 6,363; Enrollment, 5,438; Average attendance, 3,266; Average term in days: 138; Number of Schools (Teachers): 161; Number of high school pupils: 211; Received from the state: $39,295; Received from the county: $8,859; Received from district levies: $13,854. … Total per capita cost of instruction has been $12.94; the total per capita cost of instruction, operation, maintenance, etc., $16.03.

75 years ago: All heavy work on the construction of the Club Martinique building on the Danville road has been completed and in the near future the decorating, trimming and installing of equipment will be completed. Henry Warden, of Greensboro, who is decorating the place, said yesterday that the club will be the prettiest in the South. … The building, 133 by 75 feet, will have club dining rooms in the basement. A rounded glass brick front is one of the features of the attractive structure.

50 years ago: Damage may top $90,000 on a fire that destroyed building materials stored at Lester Home Center on Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon.

25 years ago: The former Martinsville General Hospital on Starling Avenue will be sold in a court-ordered sale Jan. 31. The city is seeking to purchase the property at the sale, City Manager Earl Reynolds Jr. said Monday.