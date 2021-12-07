Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Dec. 8

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 342nd day of 2021. There are 23 days left in the year.
On this date 100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Mt. Olivet: Mr. Jim Lovell has opened a store at his home and we hope he will have a great success with his work. Mr. Edd Barrow and family have moved to their new home at Lanier Farm. We will miss them very much. Mr. Posy Eanes and family have moved into the house recently vacated by Mr. Edd Barrow. We are glad to welcome them to our community. Little Ruth Compton is very ill, we are sorry to say. Listen for the wedding bells, we think they will be ringing soon.
75 years ago: The Charity league met on Tuesday evening at eight o’clock in the Colonial Room of the Henry Hotel with Mrs. George Burton, president, presiding over the meeting. … It was reported at this time that all future clinics will be held at the Martinsville General Hospital until the Public Health Department takes over. … Mrs. W.C. Barnes reported for the follow-up committee that there had been one tonsillectomy for the month. … Mrs. Turner also gave a report for the Diphtheria Immunization Clinic.
50 years ago: Thirty-five local Appalachian Power Co. linemen, maintenance men and meter readers were back on the job this morning according to Fieldale area manager Bob Davenport following the first strike in the company’s history.
25 years ago: Benny Summerlin never thought he would have a desk job. As Henry County’s new deputy county administrator, Summerlin is getting used to his office located on the second floor of the Henry County Administration Building. … Summerlin, who began working for the county in 1981 as a patrol deputy for the sheriff’s office, said his new office is far different from the one he first occupied in 1985 when the county named him its first public safety director.
