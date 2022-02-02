 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Feb. 2

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2022. There are 332 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: The Bulletin is informed that the quantities of dead fish found in Smith River a short distance above Martinsville as related in a news item in a recent issue of this newspaper were victims of dynamite. It was stated that persons have been using dynamite frequently in the river to kill fish.

75 years ago: With the Ridgeway Furniture Manufacturing company getting ready to open, the Town of Ridgeway is showing activity never before seen in its long history. This town, where a flourishing community existed at the time of the War Between the States, will soon hear a factory whistle blow.

50 years ago: This photo caption: Nurse Mrs. Melva Fuqua takes temperature of Joey Mounts, 6, who is sick with the flu. Joey is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Mounts, Collinsville. Flu viruses are rampant in the area.

Also 1972: WANT ADS include: Help Wanted Female section: waitresses, bookkeepers, clerk typists, sewing machine operators, maids, live-in middle-aged lady, medical receptionist, receptionists, cashiers, saleswomen. Help Wanted Male: carpenters, mechanic, security guard, manager, salesmen, engineers. Male or Female: cashiers, sales, double-knit fixers, restaurant work.

25 years ago: Three Henry County supervisors said other projects have taken priority over a proposed study of merging Henry County and Martinsville. “It hasn’t been our agenda. I don’t know when we’ve got it planned to come up again,” said Irisburg District Supervisor Paula Burnette.

These snippets from articles come from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin, later called the Martinsville Bulletin, available at the Martinsville Branch Library.

