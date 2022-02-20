Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of 2022. There are 31 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Yesterday afternoon, while adjusting electrical heating apparatus in his bakery in the basement of his storehouse on Bridge street, Mr. N. F. Burge was painfully and rather seriously burned, the injuries being to his right arm and feet.

75 years ago: Sam Booker Carter, a native of Martinsville, who now lives at Columbia, S.C., will be the manager of Carter’s Frozen Food, Inc., which will begin construction of a frozen locker business for Martinsville and Henry and neighboring counties, on March 1, it was announced today.

50 years ago: The latest in a series of scrap-paper drives began today when the Martinsville-Henry County Women’s Club had collection boxes installed at all Kroger and Cooper & Ratcliff stores. They will remain until Friday, when area Boy Scouts will move them.

Also 1972: Streamlining is the key to the state government’s fight against environmental pollution. Otherwise, overlapping layers of bureaucracy will smother attempts to insure man’s survival. These and other thoughts were left with the Brotherhood of First Baptist Church Monday night by Virginia’s Assistant Atty. Gen. Gerald L. Baliles.

25 years ago: Martinsville Bulletin reader Alta Fretwell of Glen Court, Ridgeway, called Wednesday to tell the Stroller that the 25 to 30 robins that were in her backyard were a sure sign that spring is on the way. She said the recent warm weather and signs of spring ought to give people something to look forward to in the next few weeks.

Also 1997: The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries may close the roads of Turkeycock wildlife Management Area and ban the use of all-terrain vehicles during non-hunting season, according to a letter from Sen. Roscoe Reynolds.

These snippets from previous editions of the Henry Bulletin — later renamed the Martinsville Bulletin — come from archives on microfiche that can be viewed by anyone at the Martinsville Branch Library.