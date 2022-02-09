Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2022. There are 325 days left in the year.

100 years ago in the Henry Bulletin: Mrs. Mae Campbell, Home Demonstration agent of the county, is anxious to have all the prospective members of the poultry and canning clubs send in their registration cards in order that they may be promptly enrolled.

Also 1922: Do women like cave men?? ? Agnes Ayres, who with Rudolph Valentino, is featured in the new Paramount picture, “The Sheik,” says emphatically, “No.” “The Sheik” will be shown at the Hamilton Theatre next Monday and Tuesday, February 13th and 14th.

75 years ago: Martinsville shivered Sunday morning when the thermometer dropped to 4 degrees, breaking all records for the winter. This morning it was almost as cold and the weather man predicts only a slight rise in temperature.

Also 1947: As Boy Scouts assumed duties as city officials this morning, interest centered in City Police Court, where all the boys gathered to witness two trails with Irvin Boaz as prosecuting attorney and Eugene Crockett as trial justice.

50 years ago: An instructional workshop on the value of zoning Tuesday night at the Brosville School turned into a spirited dress rehearsal for a public hearing on the proposed strip zoning of Route 58. An overflow crowd of about 500 persons, including many vocal zoning opponents, jammed into the school’s cafeteria and backed into an adjacent hallway to the surprise of professional planners conducting the workshop session.

25 years ago: A timeline for redeveloping the former R.P. Thomas Trucking Terminal projects building demolition occurring between May and August 1997 and redevelopment beginning in January 1998. Tom Harned, assistant to the city manager for development, will present the project schedule at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.